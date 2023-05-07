SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute Band, is coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) this summer. The band is set to perform on August 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Brit Floyd, formed in 2011, is celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” album. The band will be performing alongside a curated state of the art production, including soundscapes and visuals associated with Pink Floyd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.