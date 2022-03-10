PITTSFIELD, M.A. (WWLP) – Three men from Pittsfield were arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

Pittsfield police launched an ongoing investigation with the Narcotics and Anti-Crime Units due to an increase in the thefts of catalytic converters. According to Pittsfield Police Lt. Matthew Hill, at around 1:05 a.m. police arrested three suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

Joseph Wayne Bishop (52) of Pittsfield is charged with the following:

5 counts of Receiving Stolen Property over $1,200

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine)

Possession of Burglarious Tools

William A Ferry Jr. (55) of Pittsfield is charged with the following:

5 counts of Receiving Stolen Property over $1,200

Possession of Burglarious Tools

Mitchell Sincere Phillips (35) of Pittsfield is charged with the following:

5 counts of Receiving Stolen Property over $1,200

2 counts of Vandalizing Property

Larceny over $1200

Possession of Burglarious Tools

Joseph Wayne Bishop

William A Ferry Jr

Mitchell Sincere Phillips

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pittsfield Police Detective Jeffrey Arena at 413-448-9700 extension 527.