SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Deputies were sent to Pizza Cutters in the Town of Salina on March 4, around 3 p.m. for a robbery call.

The victim reported to deputies that he was assaulted and robbed by a group of adult male and females in the parking lot. The victim claiming this came from a road rage incident that had begun a few blocks before.

The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and a second vehicle according to the Sheriff’s Office.

However, the victims vehicle was found later on Teall Avenue and Arterial Road.

Following, the Syracuse Police found the suspects vehicle with two people inside on Kellogg Street in Syracuse.

The two were arrested and taken to Sheriff Headquarters for interviews. From this, five others were found and arrested for the robbery.

Those arrested were: