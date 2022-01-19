NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has some big problems, including dealing with housing costs and climate change. Somehow, though, we never seem to get very far in fixing those issues.

But a local professor has an idea that he thinks can help with both problems. Make Manhattan bigger.

Professor Jason Barr, an urban economist at Rutgers University – Newark, wants to expand the island of Manhattan further south.

Barr proposed the idea in a new essay for The New York Times earlier in the month.

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to explain his proposed plans and how he thinks it could help the city with both housing and storms due to climate change.