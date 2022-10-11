WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Fire Prevention Week is underway. This year’s theme: Plan your escape.

“Fire won’t wait, plan your escape” is the mantra of the national week this year. For local regions like Warren County, it’s a time for homeowners and business owners to make sure they’re ready for emergencies. Fire can come with different causes and effects than decades ago, as pointed out by Warren County Fire Coordinator Ralph Bartlett.

“Unlike many years ago our homes and businesses are filled with furnishings that contain a large amount of plastics. Because of this, and because of construction changes in our homes for energy efficiency, fires burn much hotter and rapidly spread. Early detection by smoke detectors will give you the best chance of escape. Making sure your smoke detectors are in proper working order and knowing what to do when they sound could save you and your family’s lives. Please use Fire Prevention Week as a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and practice your home escape plan,” Bartlett said.

So, how do you safeguard your property against fire? Warren County makes some recommendations that you can guess, like smoke alarm installation. It also recommends that everyone in a home forms and understands an escape plan, and especially that those with sensory or physical disabilities are looped in. It also helps to know two ways out of a given room, ensure that all doors and windows open with ease, and practice a fire drill twice a year.

Many fire departments around Warren County will be holding recruitment events this week. Check your local department for information on how to better prepare, and how to help your local department.