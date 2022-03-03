GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers on I-91 in Greenfield witnessed some quick thinking from a pilot when they made an emergency landing Wednesday night.
According to Massachusetts State Police Lt. Valentini, at around 5:40 p.m. the Cessna plane landed at mile marker 44.4 on I-91 north near Greenfield. The plane had to land due to mechanical failure, no one was hurt, and no vehicles were involved.
The breakdown lane and right travel remained open to traffic as crews assisted the aircraft. State Troopers helped rotate the plane to free up the left lane, eventually opening up the highway fully late Wednesday night.
PHOTOS: Emergency landing on I-91 in Greenfield
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, the plane is owned by Schenectady Timebuilders of Clifton Park, New York, which describes itself as a nonprofit flying club that rents the plane to licensed pilots. The FAA is investigating the incident.