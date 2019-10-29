‘Platoon’ movie screening & panel discussion to be held at JCC November 7

Jefferson Community College (JCC) will screen the movie Platoon on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in Sturtz Theater followed by a panel discussion. Panelists include veterans of the Vietnam War. Admission is free and the public is welcome to attend.

Platoon, released in 1986 and directed by Oliver Stone, is a four time Academy Award winning movie starring Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, and Willem Dafoe. The movie takes an emotional look at a platoon of American soldiers serving during the Vietnam War and a brutal glimpse of one soldier’s naivety of his views of the war. The movie addresses the physical experiences and mental strains, as well as coping mechanisms, of a soldier when faced with the horrors of war.

For more information, contact the JCC English Department at (315) 786-2328.

Made possible by a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant.