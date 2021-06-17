Pocono Raceway and Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has a request for race fans

LONG POND, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — We are just over a week away from the doubleheader at the Pocono Raceway and Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has an unusual request for race fans.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is asking fans to bring their expired or unneeded medication to the track on race day for proper disposal.

Thousands of race fans are expected to be at Pocono Raceway in just over a week. Next weekend will be the first in-person doubleheader for NASCAR.

The fans were denied the opportunity last year due to the pandemic.

“Last year in Pennsylvania we lost 4,715 fellow Pennsylvanians. That is 13 Pennsylvanians each and every day due to this opioid crisis,” said Shapiro.

NASCAR fan and state attorney general Shapiro made it to Victory Lane at the Tricky Triangle, Wednesday, encouraging other race fans to bring their unwanted or expired medication for his office’s drug take-back program.

“It’s not a stretch to say that this partnership with Ben and his team has not only stopped people from getting addicted but has literally saved lives,” stated Shapiro.

In 2018 and 2019 the program has been able to collect 150 pounds of drugs through its partnership with Pocono Raceway.

“High school-age kids see their parents taking prescription medicines and may assume it’s okay or maybe that communication or conversation isn’t happening in the home. So this is a huge deal for us and we are really really happy to help get these drugs off the streets or out of the home,” said Pocono Raceway president Ben May.

All fans have to do is look for the attorney general’s truck in the “fanfare” to dispose of the medication.

“They will safely collect the medication, safely dispose of it and you’ve done good, and just enjoy the racecar race,” said May

The Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend starts Friday, June 25th through Sunday.

A voucher will be given to those who drop off prescription drugs. The voucher can be used for prize drawings you could win driver autographed items and more.