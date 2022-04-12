Check out all the things to do in the Pennsylvania great outdoors this summer

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As the weather heats up and schools begin to let out, soon you’ll be looking for activities to keep the kids, and yourself busy.

From amusement parks to museums, northeastern and central Pennsylvania have it all and you can find it listed right here.

Amusement Parks

Hersheypark – Located in Hershey you’ll find this chocolate oasis with something for everyone. Offered in the park are 15 coasters, an 11-acre water park and even a zoo. Step outside the park and you’ll find a beautiful downtown area with plenty of restaurants and shops.

Knoebels Amusement Resort – Tucked away in Elysburg are 150 acres of pure family fun. Knoebels has something for everyone with 6 rollercoasters, kiddie rides, shopping and eating. Of course, Knoebels also has campgrounds, cottages and even a bed and breakfast.

Costa’s Family Fun Park – A day at Costa’s is sure to be a good one. Costa’s offers go-karts, water slides, mini-golf, laser tag and so much more.

Dorney Park – Located right off the Turnpike in Allentown you’ll find 60 rides, shows, attractions, an area made just for kids.

Water Parks

Camelback Mountain Waterpark – Ranking as one of PA’s largest water parks, located in the Poconos, has 37 rides, slides, and attractions. And if the weather doesn’t permit an outdoor water park, there’s also an indoor water park called Aquatopia.

The Boardwalk at Hershey – Offering 16 water rides and attractions this water world tucked away in Chocolate World is a perfect way to beat the heat on a hot summer day.

Wildwater Kingdom – In Allentown is one of the country’s best-ranked water parks. Wildwater Kingdom has more than 36 water slides and a cool funhouse. Also located here is the Aquablast, a multi-person raft ride, that is one of the longest elevated water slides in the world.

Kalahari Resort – A whopping 150-acre complex tucked away in the Poconos is where you can find Kalahari. Kalahari offers 24 slides and rides for people of all ages. And if you’re looking to make a weekend of it the waterpark is included in your stay.

If camping tickles your fancy, we have a list of private and public campgrounds in Pennsylvania. There is an array of other activities to keep kids and parents alike busy for the days. Consider Pocono Whitewater Adventures Big Day Out. This is a 20-mile trip that consists of hiking, biking and rafting located in Jim Thorpe.

If heights are your thing you could try swinging through the beautiful Pocono Mountains at Camelback Mountain Adventures with Treetop Adventures. However, if you prefer you could also jump out of a plane with Sky’s The Limit Skydiving Center. On your way down you’ll be sure to catch views of the Pocono Mountains and even the Manhattan skyline.

But, if you’d rather stay on the ground, make it worth your while with a Stock Car Racing Experience at Pocono Raceway. You’ll be well strapped into a 600-horsepower NASCAR style car and have the chance to travel up to 160 mph around the 2.5-mile raceway. If a NASCAR experience is a little too intense, visit Camelback and take a ride on the Mountain Coaster. Or try a Pocono Slingshot Rental for a ride at your own pace.

If water is more your speed you can try paddleboarding at multiple locations throughout the Poconos. For a more adventurous trip try the Delaware River Sojourn. This is a seven-day canoe/kayak trip through the Delaware River where you’ll paddle all day and camp all night.

For an additional rush of adrenaline head to Skirmish and have a paintball battle. This site offers something for every level of paintball player.

No matter how you choose to spend your summer whether in the water, or on the pavement, if you’re spending summer in the Poconos, NEPA, or central PA you can’t go wrong.