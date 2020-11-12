Police arrest Rensselaer man after stabbing at Mcdonald’s

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – East Greenbush Police arrested Davine Bookman, age 21, of Rensselaer after a stabbing at a McDonalds. The stabbing happened at the McDonald’s on 310 Troy Road.

According to the East Greenbush Police Department, Bookman entered the McDonalds, went behind the counter, and stabbed the victim multiple times. Bookman left the scene in a white sedan.

While police were searching the area, Rensselaer Police Officers saw Bookman running into the woods near Captial View Apartments. Soon after that, Bookman was found hiding in a culvert pipe.

Bookman was taken into custody without incident and sent to Rensselaer County Jail.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.