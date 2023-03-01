MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Montgomery County, scoping out 21 businesses. Police say one business was not in compliance, resulting in one person being arrested and charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, for allegedly selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

The business not in compliance:

Stewart’s, 1455 State Rt 5s, Amsterdam, NY 12010

The following businesses were in compliance:

Country Farms, 40 W Grand Street, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428

Dollar General, 174 W. Grand Street, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428

Price Chopper, 6025 NY SR 5, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428

Winner’s Liquor Mart, 115 Palatine Plaza, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428

Sunoco, 1 Main Street, Nelliston, NY 13410

Save a Lot, 19 River Steet, Fort Plain, NY 13339

Stewart’s, 95 Main Street, Fort Plain, NY 13339

Wrath of Grapes, 51 Hancock Street, Fort Plain, NY 13339

Sunoco, 39 Riverside Drive, Fultonville, NY 12072

Pilot, 164 Riverside Drive, Fultonville, NY 12072

Dutch Mart Exxon Mobil, 218 State Rt 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010

Valley View Mart, 1375 State Rt 5, Amsterdam, NY 12010

Stewart’s, 132 Market Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010

Fastrac, 138 Market Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010

Stewart’s, 19 E Main, Fort Johnson, NY 12070

Mobil, 40 E Main, Fonda, NY 12068

Cumberland Farms, 29 W Main Street, Fonda, NY 12068

Stewart’s, 38 W Main Street, Fonda, NY 12068

Dollar General, 41 W Main Street, Fonda, NY 12068

Stewart’s, 6 E Grand Street, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428

During these investigations, businesses were checked with a trooper wearing plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives.