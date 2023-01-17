WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug. Michael J. Smith, 29, was stopped near the intersection of 25th Street and Second Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

A city police Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluated Smith to gauge his level of impairment. According to a news release, they concluded that Smith was high.

Charges:

Three counts of Aggravated DWI—Leandra’s Law

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

Smith was released on an appearance ticket. He will return to Watervliet city court at a later date.