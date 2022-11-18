POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to police, on Wednesday, November 16, at about 5:41 p.m., a woman called for help from the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal. She said that her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things at her, police claim.

When Troopers arrived, the woman had relocated to a safer place. She reportedly told officers that her boyfriend had punched her in the face.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Carl G. Holcombe III, 35, of Pownal. When he was arrested, Holcombe allegedly resisted, assaulting a Trooper in the process.

Charges:

First-degree aggravated domestic assault

Resisting arrest

Assault on a protected professional

Offense committed in the presence of a child

Holcombe III was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland on $10,000 cash bail or surety bond. He is due back in Bennington County Superior Court at a later date.