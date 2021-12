GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Guilderland Police, former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis was arrested Sunday, December 19.

Police confirmed that Lewis was arrested by Guilderland Police after he refused to take a breath test. Lewis will be arraigned January 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in Guilderland Town Court.

This is a developing story with more updates to come.