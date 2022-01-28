SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A gun used in an August shooting in Scranton was stolen from a state representative’s vehicle, police say.

Captain Dennis Lukasewicz with the Scranton Police Department confirmed with Eyewitness News, state Senator Marty Flynn’s .357 gun was reported stolen from his vehicle on July 28th. He says he last saw it in his vehicle on July 21st.

They say the gun was used days later after a confrontation led to one person being shot in the parking lot of the Valley View Terrace housing complex on August 2nd.

Three people were charged in connection to the shooting.