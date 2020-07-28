Police horses outfitted with face shields in one New York city

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WTEN) — If you’re strolling around Saratoga Springs, New York, don’t be surprised if you see police horses sporting some protective gear.
Out of an abundance of caution, horses in the Mounted Patrol Unit have been outfitted with face shields.
According to a Facebook post by Saratoga Springs Public Safety, the horses are instrumental in crowd control – meaning they have a lot of contact with the public.
Recent protests turning aggressive have also become a safety issue, which raised the need for the masks, according to the department.
