NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after 311 complaints.

“If you are looking to buy illegal cannabis from the Weed World Bus located on 5th Avenue & 40th Street it is no longer open for business,” Maddrey tweeted. “We do not anticipate it opening for business anytime soon!”

The seizures were made by the Community Response Team and the Manhattan Business Improvement District Team. In June, New York City’s Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a dozen Weed World vehicles. Those were seized because of parking debt.

New York has not yet issued licenses for the sale of recreational marijuana. The state’s legal marijuana industry is likely to be worth around $1.3 billion a year once legal sales begin, according to analysts.