CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was charged with Murder Monday, after investigators say he shot his landlord to death Sunday afternoon on Alpine Lane in Caledonia.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty, Steven Adams called 911 at 3:37 p.m. Sunday to say he’d shot his roommate and his roommate was dead.

Dale Ryerse, 64, was found dead at the scene. Police say he lived at the residence and Adams, 56, paid rent to live there as well.

“It sounds like the relationship between landlord and tenant was a bit tumultuous,” Dougherty said. “We have a good idea of a lot of what transpired, but ultimately the district attorney is going to be the one to prosecute this case, so I don’t want to say anything that’s going to be uncomfortable for his prosecution or hinder it in any way.”

Adams was arrested and questioned throughout the evening. Investigators say he was cooperative throughout that time. Monday he was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree along with Tampering with Physical Evidence, both felonies. His arraignment was set for 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff Dougherty said police had been called to the residence multiple times in the past, but never for violence between Adams and Ryerse. He said multiple guns were recovered from the home during the homicide investigation, but it took hours of questioning to determine the charges against Adams.

“We have one person alive that’s telling a story, and we have one person that can’t tell their story,” Dougherty said. “Really what you’re taking is the evidence on scene and letting it tell a story, and taking the story of the person alive and seeing if it matches. The allegation is that we believe he tampered with evidence on scene.”

Dougherty said investigators were still working to determine whether Adams made the 911 call at the time of shooting, or later. He expected investigators to remain on scene along Alpine lane into Monday evening.