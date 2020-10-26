Police investigating after 400-pound bronze wreath stolen

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating after a 400-pound wreath, that once adorned the tomb of a former New York Governor, was reported missing. The wreath adorned the grave of Samuel J. Tilden until it was removed for repairs in 1967.

It was placed in storage while funding for the restoration was sourced and reported missing in April of 2020.

Tilden served as the 25th Governor of New York and unsuccessfully ran in the 1876 presidential election, losing to Rutherford B. Hayes. He is the only individual to win an outright majority (gaining over 50% of the vote) in a U.S. presidential election and still lose.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the location of the wreath is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845)677-7300. Please refer to case #9536323.

