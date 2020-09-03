Police investigating death at Thacher State Park in Albany County

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports that they’re investigating a death that took place in John Boyd Thacher State Park.

The Sheriff’s Office says that at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, they received a 911 call from Thacher Park employees reporting a “suspicious incident” discovered in the bathroom of the Glen Dune picnic area. Police say they believe the incident took place on the evening of September 2.

Once on the scene, authorities found a man’s body at the bottom of the escarpment.

The investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has information about this matter, contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 765-2352.

