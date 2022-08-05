ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester.

According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he may have been in Amherst by 7:30 p.m.

Gugino has dementia and may be in need of medical care.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt, Khaki pants, and baseball hat. He was carrying a blue travel bag and driving a 2015 red Hyundai Sonata with New York registration HCP-7859.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.