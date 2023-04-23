ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police made seven notable DWI arrests from April 13 to 19th. In five incidents, the drivers recorded a BAC twice the legal limit.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on April 13, the State Police of Brunswick responded to a one-car crash in the area of Ball Street Extension in Hoosick Falls. Police located the driver, a 45-year-old from Rensselaer, who was uninjured. Police learned there was also a five-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the crash who was picked up before they arrived.

The driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with a Child. She was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to provide a blood sample. She was arraigned at the Petersburg Town Court and released with an order to appear in Hoosick Town Court on April 27.

At around 9:36 p.m. that night, the State Police of Wilton received a report of a vehicle in a field. Police located the driver, Alexandria Duval, 44, of Saratoga Springs, who told them she intentionally drove into the field. Duval did not have a valid driver’s license and had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years.

Duval was arrested on DWI and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator charges. She recorded a 0.23% BAC and issued tickets returnable to the Wilton Town Court.

At around 8:47 p.m. on April 15, State Police responded to a one-car crash in the area of Route 7 in Colonie. Police located the driver, Christian Dongelewic, 51, of Troy, walking nearby. Dongelewic was arrested on charges of DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police discovered he had multiple previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. He recorded a BAC of 0.19% and was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on May 10.

Around 11:15 p.m., State Police of Saratoga pulled over a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue for multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver, Adam N. Harding, 36, of Voorheesville, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Harding recorded a BAC of 0.25% and was issued tickets returnable to the Saratoga Springs City Court on May 9.

Half an hour later, State Police of Brunswick responded to a disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands. The driver, a 48-year-old from Manchester, Vermont, reported the vehicle was having mechanical issues. He was arrested for DWI and recorded a BAC of 0.18%. He was issued tickets returnable to the Menands Villaeg Court on May 9.

On April 16, State Police of Fonda were notified of a woman slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle on Old Trail Road in Mohawk. Troopers located the vehicle and woke up the driver, Judith D. Ferguson, 49, of Mohawk. She was arrested for DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Ferguson was uncooperative and refused to provide a blood sample. Police discovered she has multiple previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. Ferguson was arraigned at the Mohawk Town Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

At around 12:50 a.m. on April 19, State Police of Cobleskill arrested Laury S. Vargas Rojas, 42, of Schenectady, for DWI. Vargas Rojas recorded a BAC of 0.19% and issued tickets returnable to the Schenectady City Court on May 18.