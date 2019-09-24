Police: Man accused of sexually abusing child violated order of protection

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrens County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of sexually abusing a child has violated an order of protection issued by the court.

Police say Dean Ackley, 59, repeatedly went to the school of the victims and was spotted by multiple witnesses at the school.

Earlier this year, Ackley was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury for first-degree Criminal Sexual Act, first-degree Sexual Abuse, third-degree Sexual Abuse, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.

On May 30, 2019, Ackley was present in Warren County Court and a full no-contact order of protection was issued on the behalf of the victims.

Ackley was charged with 10 counts of second-degree Criminal Contempt. In addition, the Warren County Probation Department filed a probation violation against Ackley because he violated the terms and conditions of his release under supervision.

He is due in court in October.