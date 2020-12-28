Police: Missing 92-year-old man found dead in pond near senior living center

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department said a 92-year-old man was found dead Sunday after he wandered away from the senior living center he lived in.

Officers said they received a call at 11:30 a.m. reporting that the man hadn’t been seen since Saturday.

Police conducted a search of the area where he was last seen and found him dead in a pond near the center. They say the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The Village at Unity released the following statement on Monday:

The Village at Unity’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents. We are deeply saddened to confirm that an independent living resident passed away while traveling on his own to pursue medical care at Unity Hospital Emergency Center. We are in contact with the resident’s family and offer our deepest condolences. We are working with the Greece Police Department as they conduct an investigation into this tragic accident and have no further details to share. Out of respect for the privacy of our resident’s family we are unable to share additional information. The Village at Unity strives to provide our independent living residents with high-quality accommodations that enable continued freedom in a supportive environment. We have policies in place to ensure the safety of our independent living residents, but The Village at Unity does not prohibit these residents from leaving the community on their own if they choose to do so. We work diligently to follow guidelines set by federal, state and local authorities and will continue to take all steps needed to serve and care for our valued residents.

— Michael Matteo, General Manager, The Village at Unity