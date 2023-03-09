SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they are calling an endangered missing person.

Officers are attempting to located 68-year-old Lanair McMurren. He is a 5’7″ black male, balding, with brown eyes, weighing about 200 pounds.

McMurren was last seen on Sunday, March 5th leaving his home on Riverdale Drive, Syracuse. Police say when he left his home he was by himself and was on foot.

According to Syracuse Police, McMurren did make suicidal statements prior to leaving his residence and his current whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lanair McMurren please contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.