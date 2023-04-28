GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls says that more items are being stolen out of cars over the last several weeks. The Glens Falls Police Department said it’s received a high number of reports of goods stolen from unlocked vehicles – a pattern that isn’t uncommon.

“We see this every Spring,” said Glens Falls Police Chief Jarred Smith. “The subjects who are responsible will attempt to see if a vehicle is locked or not. If the vehicle is locked, they typically move on. It is very rare that we receive any reports of forced entry or windows being broken in any investigation like this.”

The department first put out an advisory earlier in April, cautioning residents and visitors in the city to lock their cars. The police department also asks anyone with cameras and security cameras to check their footage and report anything that could serve as evidence of a burglary in a vehicle.

Glens Falls Police Department can be reached at (518) 761-3840.