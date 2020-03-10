Police nab NY OTDA worker for alleged $11K sick pay scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Jacob R. Weaver, 34, of Schenectady for allegedly forging 13 doctor’s notes worth several months off and $11,868 in sick pay.

He abused the trust placed in state workers to act responsibly and follow the law. … He is now being held accountable for defrauding the state, his fellow workers, and ultimately New York’s taxpayers. Statement from New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro

Police say Weaver, an Albany-based contract management specialist working for the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, submitted the forged signatures and doctored dates via email.

The allegedly forged sick notes got Weaver 81 days of paid sick leave over six months, allowing him time off from July 8 to September 4, plus December 9 to January 10.

Police say he used six days of leave at full-pay, and 75 days at half-pay.

The OTDA found Weaver’s emailed medical documentation suspicious and referred the case to the Inspector General. They also suspended Weaver.

Weaver’s charges include third-degree grand larceny, 13 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and 13 counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. The sum of these 27 felonies potentially amounts to a 150-year prison sentence.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.