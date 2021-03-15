Police need help finding missing New Hampshire woman with local ties

NASHUA, N.H. (NEWS10) — The FBI is working with the police department in Nashua, New Hampshire to try to find a missing person. They’re seeking information on April Jean Bailey, 36, who they describe as having ties to Boston and Glens Falls, New York.

“We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding April’s disappearance, and any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her,” said Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta. “We thank those who have already provided information and we urge other members of our community to come forward so we can bring April home to her family.”

The FBI in Boston and the Nashua Police Department are seeking help from the public because Bailey’s disappearance is considered suspicious. She was last seen in the early evening on January 15, 2020, leaving her Nashua apartment to take out the trash.

At the time of her disappearance, the mother of three was wearing slippers, black sweatpants, and a big black jacket with fur around the hood. She is a white woman, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, with long black hair and blue eyes. She has two tattoos: a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and the word “Damien” on her right ankle.

If you or someone you know has any information about Bailey or her disappearance, contact the FBI in Boston via phone at (857) 386-2000 or email at tips@fbi.gov.