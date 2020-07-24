Police: NY Man found in car engaging in sexual contact with 2 teens

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say they found an occupied vehicle in the closed Elm Avenue Town Park around 3 a.m. on Thursday. They say the found Gregory Pruitt, 21, of Troy engaging in sexual contact with two teens under the age of 16.

Police determined one of the teens was a was a missing person out of a neighboring jurisdiction and that there was an order of protection barring Pruitt from having any contact with them. This order of protection stems from a previous sex offense arrest in Albany in May, where Pruitt was arrested and released under the supervision of Probation

Charges:

Two counts of Attempted Rape in the 2nd degree (felony)

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Two counts of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

Violations:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance

Operating a Vehicle with no License Plate

Pruitt was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or bond. He is expected back in court July 28 at noon.

Bethlehem Police are requesting that anyone with information in regards to this case contact them at (518) 439-9973.

LATEST STORIES: