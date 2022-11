A patrol car for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. (News 8 file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed by a bulldozer in Livingston County Saturday afternoon, police confirmed.

The incident occurred in Leicester, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said several deputy sheriffs are currently on scene investigating.

Details are limited at this time. Police said they anticipate to release more information shortly.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Location