TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police launched an investigation Monday night after gunshots rang out near Knickerbacker Park, according to an emailed statement from Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker. It happened near Sixth Avenue and 106th Street, shortly before 10 p.m.

No victims or suspects were found at the scene, Barker said. However, detectives did find evidence consistent with gunshots.

There has been no word on whether anyone was hurt in the alleged shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and details are extremely limited at this time.