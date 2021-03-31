Police reform plan passes in Rochester, but some council members unsatisfied with result

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council members are providing insight into the vote on the city’s police reform plan.

The plan ultimately passed, voted on Monday night, passed in a 5-3 vote, with one abstention.

Rochester city’s police reform plan is a 76-page document that focuses on ten major points for changes to the Rochester police department.

While some of the City Council recommendations were included in the final draft, some council members felt there were key changes that did not make it in. Also, a lack of community input caused some council members to vote no.

Councilmember Jose Peo decided not to vote at all, saying that he felt the plan was lacking community input.

“I refuse to be part of it. It was a horse and pony show and I’m not here for that. I’m here to speak up for my district and have my voice heard,” said Jose Peo, Councilman City of Rochester northwest.

“We were essentially going along with what the mayor wanted and that’s not reimagining that’s not looking to those who are representatives of this city and of their districts and saying hey what are your people saying.”

For those who did vote, they point out that while some City Council recommendations were included, not everything made the final cut.

Councilmember Mary Lupien, who voted against the plan, says the plan removed some draft changes made by the council including concrete number and dates on reducing the police department. There was also an amendment added that would limit the Policy Accountability Board’s ability to seek outside counsel. A lack of community input was also a deal breaker

“The guidance was very clear that community needed to be at the table and research needed to be public, none of that happened. So I couldn’t in good faith put my name on this plan there were other things it didn’t go as far as I would like but it was a positive first step,” said Mary Lupien City Council, East district.

“The amendment around the Policy Accountability Board limiting their power — I feel that was a deal breaker, along with the line in the resolution. And I feel I could have voted yes had those things been in there,” said Lupien.

“But also voted no a little in protest of the process. We’re were at last minute kind of told that we wouldn’t be able to amend it and that our changes weren’t all considered and then forced into an up or down vote.”

The Rochester Police Locust Club, the local police union, responded to the police reform plan in a statement Tuesday:

“We are concerned that elected officials, with absolutely no policing experience, want to enact reform here based on articles they have read about actions taken elsewhere. They have sought no dialogue or input from the rank-and-file officers, nor from the union which represents them. The Police Reform Plan presented by City Council is detrimental to the safety of the Rochester community. Homicides and violence cannot be stopped by removing and underfunding the police. If this Administration wants to use a “data-driven approach” as they have said, the data they should be looking at is 15 homicides – 10 of them just in March.”

— Rochester Police Locust Club

Community leaders like Anthony Hall with the Community Justice Initiative point out that violence is continuing in the community and has been for years, showing a need to focus not only on police reform but bringing the community into the conversation.

“As we understand elected officials are taking a crack at reform and dismantling the police department, RPD, simultaneously we still have to talk about violence and what do we do to address it,” said Anthony Hall, Community Justice Initiative.

Less than 24 hours after the plan was approved, the Rochester Police Department officials announced two policy changes regarding mental hygiene detention and de-escalation. These two new policies take effect immediately.