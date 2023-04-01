SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a call no school district wants to ever receive.

“One report came in that there was a shooting at the high school,” said Steve Dunham, the Superintendent of Westhill schools.

His district, one of many across the state to receive that call Thursday, March 30. Thankfully it was fake, but the response from police is very real.

“When you pull up on the high school as I did, It kind of has the ominous look of police cars and ambulances and fire trucks all staged around the building,” Dunham recalled.

“Every room in every school has to be checked. Has to be physically checked. You just can’t get on the intercom and say to every faculty member, ‘oh is it okay in your classroom?’ You have to send law enforcement into those rooms to ensure that they’re safe and that there’s no threat involved.” Francis Coots, Retired New York State Police Troop Commander

Coots said police agencies train for all type of emergencies including this one.

“When we’re in the midst of a crisis like yesterday is not the day that we’re meeting everybody. it’s happened months and weeks before so that really helps a lot,” Coots explained.

Coots is also Director of campus safety at Hamilton College. There were no swatting calls there but they were alerted to what was going on across New York.

“Both the FBI and the State Police they reached out to us to ensure that we knew what was happening before it really hit the media,” Coot said, “They wanted to make sure that if we received similar calls that we’re to act as if it were a real call.”

His advice for parents on alert with school shootings on the rise.

“Ensure that you have some type of way to contact your child if when they’re in a situation like that so they can alert you so that they can tell you they’re okay,” Coots said.

He also said to sign up for your district’s alerts with everyone working together to keep students safe.

Governor Kathy Hochul said there were 36 swatting calls statewide Thursday.