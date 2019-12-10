Police save Christmas from ‘Grinches’ who stole presents for foster children

A California police department has arrested 2 “Grinches” after the pair allegedly stole large amounts of presents that were supposed to be given to foster children.

The Red Bluff Police Department said that they received a call at 10:51 a.m. last Friday from the Children First Foster Family Agency reporting a burglary from the night before and that a large amount of toys that were supposed to be given to foster children had been stolen from the premises.

Police responded to the scene and reviewed surveillance footage from the agency to discover that two suspects were coming and going from the residence right next door to the non-profit.

Officers then located the 2 suspects inside the house next to the scene of the crime, apprehended them and booked them into Tehama County Jail.

“These ‘Grinches’ will not be stealing Christmas from the kids on our watch,’ Red Bluff County Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The suspects were identified as Joseph Betancourt, 24, and Marie Bennett, 40, both from Woodland California.

The story does, however, have a happy ending.

Authorities were able to recover all of the stolen toys and items from the premises next to the foster agency and Christmas is expected to continue as originally planned.

“THANK YOU Red Bluff Police Department!” the Children First Foster Family Agency said on Facebook. “With their swift response, RBPD reviewed our surveillance and caught these wto, ultimately saving Christmas! We appreciate you!”