WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in identifying the owner of a truck believed to be connected in a theft case. The white truck has been seen pulling a trailer believed to be stolen from a location on Queensbury Avenue.

The truck was seen in a video posted to the county’s Facebook page, where it is shown pulling a Big Text 5th Wheel Trailer that the department says was stolen from a location on Queensbury Avenue. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle’s owner is asked to reach out to Officer Perilli by phone at (510) 743-2500, or anonymously at (518) 761-9800.