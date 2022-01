OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are attempting to identify an individual whose photo was captured on a trail camera.

According to a press release from New York State Police, the individual was involved in multiple burglaries in the area of County Route 41 and Loomis Road in Richland.

Anyone with information about the individual in the photo is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.