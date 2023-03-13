SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was arrested at Alpine Gentlemen’s Club after he threatened a victim with a gun which lead to police finding guns, fentanyl and cocaine on him.

Syracuse Police Officers responded to the club after reports of a threatening man with a handgun report on Tuesday, March 7, at around 12:35 a.m.

Once officers arrived, they spoke with the male victim, who told police he went into the club’s bathroom and was threatened by a male suspect holding a gun and wearing a fanny pack around his chest.

According to police, the suspect told the victim that he couldn’t use the urinal and had to use the toilet instead.

The victim told police that as he was exiting the bathroom, the male with the fanny pack pointed the gun at his neck and said he was not afraid to use it. When the victim tried to leave the bathroom, he said he also ran into another man who had a gun on him.

As officers were interviewing the victim in the parking lot, they observed a male leaving the building. The victim noticed and told police it was the man he ran into outside of the bathroom.

Officers approached the suspect, who was standing by a vehicle, and proceeded to perform a pat search on him and found a Springfield Model P9 on the right side of his body. The gun was loaded with multiple rounds.

Officers then went inside the club to search for the suspect who had threatened the victim in the bathroom. Officers found a man matching the description of the suspect in the kitchen area — who was later identified as Tyrel Rivers — placing an object on a top shelf in the kitchen.

When officers searched inside the fanny pack they found a black Taurus PY 840 .40 caliber handgun with 10 live rounds loaded inside.

They also found 111 glassine envelopes, along with a clear knotted bag with a brown substance inside. The substance was tested and confirmed positive for the presence of fentanyl.

A total of 5.1 grams of the substance was found in the fanny pack and a further 2.4 grams of cocaine was also found during the search, with a digital scale, a second cellphone, and sandwich baggies.

Rivers was arrested and charged with the following: