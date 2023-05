OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 12:20 a.m. on May 27, Oswego Police were sent to “The Sting” for an alleged shooting.

At the scene, 49 W Bridge St., officers found someone who had been shot outside of the bar, and suffering from injuries. They began first-aid.

The victim was taken by Menter Ambulance to Upstate hospital for treatment.