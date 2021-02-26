Police: Submerged Lake George snowmobiler died after accident

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Close to 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Halls Boats near the southern basin of Lake George for a reported snowmobile accident. They are reporting on Wednesday that the snowmobile driver, 35-year-old Carmine J. Barresi of the Bronx, died from his injuries in the crash.

They say their investigation determined that the snowmobile hit a boat dock, which ejected the driver into the water and under the ice shelf. When local fire departments and marine water rescuers found Barresi, they say he was submerged under 10 to 15 feet of water near the dock.

Crews got Barresi out of the water after he was under for about 30 minutes. He was sent to Glens Falls Hospital where he succumbed to traumatic internal injuries.

Barresi was on vacation with a group from New York City in the area for outdoor activities. The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.