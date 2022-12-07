ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee.

At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the report of a car in the building.

According to investigators, a white Hyundai sedan had backed out of a handicapped spot when it struck the Tops vestibule, knocking down a shelf inside. A Salvation Army employee inside the building was injured from the falling shelf. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation — her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

The car drove off before deputies arrived, but witnesses described the driver as a white woman in her 60s. Wednesday, representatives with Tops Friendly Markets working with MCSO released the following photo of the suspect:

(Courtesy of Tops Friendly Markets)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MCSO at 585-753-4178.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Location