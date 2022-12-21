FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate. Debra Maldonado, 40, of Queens, was charged with misdemeanor officer misconduct.

On November 23, State Police detectives were contacted by an investigative arm of the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who told them that Maldonado had inappropriate contact with an inmate at the Fort Ann facility. A joint investigation revealed Maldonado had communicated with the incarcerated individual several times, without being authorized to do so, according to police.

Maldonado turned herself in at the State Police barracks in Granville and was processed. She was arraigned at the Fort Ann Town Court and released on her own recognizance.