BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The comedy world is mourning the loss of a Buffalo native.

Political satirist Mark Russell passed away at the age of 90 on Thursday. An alumnus of Canisius High School, Russell was known for his political satire and piano-paired parodies, which aired on Buffalo Niagara PBS affiliate WNED for decades.

He retired from public performances in 2010, but made a comeback from 2013-2016.

40 years ago this month, he spoke during the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown continues to honor Russell with a large archive of his work.