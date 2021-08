ONIEDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Innovation Summit will be returning on November 8 and November 9 at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona.

The annual summit is organized by the Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology and Innovation and FuzeHub. New Yorkers minds will combine with promising tech and manufacturing companies and resourceful innovation support services at the event. The goal is for those involved to develop new connections that could potentially grow New York's technology-led economics.