Attorney General challenges Trump administration over illegal census order

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — In response to President Donald Trump signing an illegal presidential memorandum, New York Attorney General challenged the administration.

According to James, the signing of the memorandum excludes undocumented immigrants from the 2020 Decennial Census population. This has the ability to shift the power of balance in Congress.

The following statement was released from the Attorney General:

“No one ceases to be a person because they lack documentation. Under the law, every person residing in the U.S. during the census, regardless of status, must be counted.”

