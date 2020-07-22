Attorney General challenges Trump administration over illegal census order

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — In response to President Donald Trump signing an illegal presidential memorandum, New York Attorney General challenged the administration.
According to James, the signing of the memorandum excludes undocumented immigrants from the 2020 Decennial Census population. This has the ability to shift the power of balance in Congress.
The following statement was released from the Attorney General:
“No one ceases to be a person because they lack documentation. Under the law, every person residing in the U.S. during the census, regardless of status, must be counted.”
