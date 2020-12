ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Senate Democratic Majority have called a special session in an attempt to pass what they are describing as "the strongest eviction moratorium in the nation." The session on the "COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act" is scheduled for Monday, December 28.

The legislation will put a stay of at least 60 days on all pending eviction proceedings, or any that are commenced within 30 says of the legislation's effective days. The stay will give tenants the opportunity to submit a "hardship declaration" demonstrating they are unable to pay their rent in full or move due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.