Bernie Sanders campaign says it has gotten 4M contributions

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign says that it has received more than 4 million donations from people nationwide.

During Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, he didn’t reach that number of contributions until after winning the New Hampshire primary. That’s when the Vermont senator was rising from virtual unknown nationally to credible challenger of Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic nominee.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir says, “This is what momentum looks like.”

Last week, the Sanders campaign said it had made more than 7.75 million calls and sent more than 63 million text messages, mostly to voters in early states. Sanders began running for president in February.

The campaign’s announcement came on the eve of the latest Democratic primary presidential debate in Atlanta.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

___

This story has been corrected to show Sanders had more than 4 million contributions, not contributions from 4 million donors.