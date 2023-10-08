CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Representative Brandon Williams took to X on Saturday, Oct. 7, to condemn the Hamas attacks on Israel and also called for the House of Representatives to convene to elect a new Speaker of the House.

The Republican lawmaker who represents Onondaga, Madison and Oneida Counties tweeted, “I stand with the Israeli people as they protect their families, homes, and border.” He also tweeted, “We should be called back to DC & vote on a Speaker ASAP.”

The House has been without a Speaker since Tuesday, Oct. 3, when Congressman Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the post.