SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As tensions in Israel continue to mount, Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) held a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Upstate University Hospital calling for an end to the rise of antisemitism locally.

Williams said physicians, faculty and medical students at the hospital are being targeted for their Jewish heritage and identity.

The Congressman also criticized SUNY Upstate, saying there is a climate of fear and retribution against Jewish people, and the University is “failing to live up to its own values to provide a safe environment.”

“Let me be clear, no one should be afraid to go to school. Yet, that’s exactly what’s happening at SUNY Upstate. SUNY Upstate has allowed some form of bigotry, specifically antisemitism, to thrive. And yet, they often go after minor infractions of bigotry expressed by others in the community. Why do they have this selective enforcement against bigotry?” Williams said.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to SUNY Upstate for comment and is waiting to hear back.