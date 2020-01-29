Elise Stefanik attends signing of USMCA trade agreement

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik attended the signing of the USMCA trade agreement into law by President Trump and released the following statement:

“This is a significant victory for the North Country. I am thrilled that the USMCA has been signed into law by President Trump,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This agreement will expand our markets for American-made goods with two vital trading partners, boosting our North Country economy. It also provides stability for our agriculture industry by increasing access to those markets. I am proud to have been an outspoken supporter of this important agreement from the beginning, and I will continue to work on behalf of North Country farmers, small businesses, manufacturers, and hardworking families to deliver crucial results like these.”

“No dynamic is more important to the North Country economy than our cross border economic partnership with Canada,” said Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. “With the enactment of the enabling legislation for USMCA, we can expect the continued benefits that will flow from a renewed and predictable economic relationship. The North Country, more than any other area of the U.S., has made itself a uniquely supportive environment for Canadian based manufacturing in the U.S. market and for cross border supply chains. Our large and growing transportation equipment and aerospace cluster is a prime example of this dynamic, now hosting more than fifty companies employing more than 9,000 people. We thank all who helped to get us to this point, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik who has been a leading champion from the very start of the process and who has become one of the country’s most respected voices in all matters related to U.S.-Canadian relations. Onward and upward!”

“Nearly half of our state’s agricultural exports go to our North American neighbors, and thanks to the President’s signature on USMCA, goods will continue to cross borders to benefit our state’s farms and rural economy,” said David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau President. “The agreement provides certainty to farmers as well as opens the door to additional market opportunities, most notably for our dairy farms. New York Farm Bureau thanks Rep. Stefanik for her continued support to get this critical trade agreement across the finish line.”

“Congresswoman Stefanik has been in the forefront of passage of the USMCA that is essential to balance and strengthen the capability of North America’s competitiveness and enhancing U.S.-Canada economic vitality,” said Jim Phillips, President and CEO of the Canadian/American Border Trade Alliance.

