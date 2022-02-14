GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Glens Falls city supervisor is stepping up to give the area a voice in a newly-forming arena. On Monday, it was announced that 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer had been appointed to a new state climate action group.

Braymer, an attorney with a background in environmental law, was appointed to the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Climate Action Standing Committee. The committee was created in December.

Braymer and her fellow members will work together on climate change solutions for New York. The goal is to seek out those solutions by looking at and addressing climate change impact, contributors and solutions in individual counties across the state.

“I’m honored to be part of NYSAC’s Climate Action Standing Committee because stopping the problems caused by climate change is critically important for our entire state,” said Braymer. “I have already authored a proposed NYSAC resolution asking New York State to provide more technical planning and funding assistance to county governments that are on the forefront of responding to the impacts of a changing climate and building more resiliency into our natural and built infrastructures.​”

The committee will gather concerns and thoughts from departments at local counties that are either expecting or actively seeing an impact on their communities stemming from climate change. The committee will collect resolutions from its members, including Braymer, for consideration and adoption at the NYSAC Legislative Conference next month.

Braymer joins while also in her fourth term on Warren County’s Board of Supervisors. She also ran for New York State Assembly in 2020, losing the seat to Assemblyman Matthew Simpson.

Warren County operates its own “Climate Smart” program and became a registered Climate Smart Community in 2019. The county has tackled vulnerability assessments and strategies to adapt to changes in weather and climate; adopted the New York State Solar Permit for use in solar energy projects; and installed electric vehicle charging stations to encourage alternate fuel options.

“We are glad that NYSAC appointed Supervisor Braymer to this important committee,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “We appreciate it when any of our Warren County supervisors take a leadership role on the statewide level.”

The Climate Action Standing Committee meets on March 14-16 at NYSAC’s legislative conference.